Carl Roland Brunelle, 82, of Campbellsville, was born born in Bangor, Maine, on Feb. 5, 1937. He died on Nov. 17, 2019, at the Green Hill Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Greensburg after an extended illness.
He is survived by three sons: Chris Brunelle, Mike Brunelle and Jarrod Brunelle, all of Campbellsville; two siblings; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sgt. Katherine Elizabeth Brunelle.
Funeral service was held Nov. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Waylon Pendleton officiating.
Burial followed in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019