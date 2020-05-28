Carmelita Mascarenas, 70, daughter of the late Norman A. Johnson and Margaret G. Hines Johnson, was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in Taylor County.

She died at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

She united in marriage to John Edwin Mascarenas on Aug. 5, 1980, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2019.

She is survived by three sons and three daughters: Robert N. Caffee and wife, Amanda, John R. Mascarenas and wife, Cindy, and Madelyn Wise and husband, Matthew, all of Campbellsville, as well as Genevieve Caffee and significant other, Tim McCarol, of Shepherdsville, Nathan J. Mascarenas and wife, Kimberly, of Fountain, Colorado, and Rachel Fox and husband, Sheldon, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; one brother-in-law; an amazing friend and doctor; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

A memorial service was held May 30, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

