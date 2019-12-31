Rev. Carol G. Perkins, 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late Riley and Pernie Perkins, was born on July 15, 1940, in Taylor County.

He died on Nov. 14, 2019, in Campbellsville at his home.

He united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1962, to Carol Ann Tungate Perkins, who survives.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Tina Perkins-Draper and husband, Dennis, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

Funeral service was held Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Clifton Cowan and Bro. Roger Peak will be officiating.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.