Service Information Butler Funeral Home Inc 201 East St Edmonton , KY 42129 (270)-432-2231 Funeral service 1:00 PM Edmonton Baptist Church

Catherine Bell Tinnell, 76, of Edmonton, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Simmons and Ruby Firquin Bell, a registered nurse who had retired from the Metcalfe County Health Department and a member of the Edmonton Baptist Church.

She was the wife of the late David Tinnell Sr.

She is survived by two children, David (Joan) Tinnell and Jennifer Tinnell, both of Campbellsville; a grandson, Mitchell Tinnell, of Hodgenville; a brother, Gary (Benita) Bell, of Edmonton; three nephews: Brandon (LeAnn) Bell, of Edmonton, Rodney (Jeannie) Jarboe, of Shepherdsville and Michael (Andrea) Jarboe, of Louisville; two brothers in law, Albert Jarboe and Paul (Kim) Tinnell, all of Louisville; two great nieces, Claudia and Mary Kate Bell; a great nephew, Sam Bell and two uncles, Jimmy (Phyllis) Firquin and Guy (Marjorie) Firquin, both of Louisville.

Visitation was held from Nov. 25-26 with funeral services at 1 p.m. CT on Nov. 26 at the Edmonton Baptist Church.

Burial followed in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.

