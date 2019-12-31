Cathy Renee Routt, 54, of Campbellsville, was born to Donald Brockman and the late Joyce (Bell) Burress on April 6, 1965.
She died on Nov. 26, 2019, in Louisville at Norton Hospital.
Besides her father, she is survived by: her husband, Don Routt, of Campbellsville; one son, Timothy Williams and wife, Kristen, of Greensburg; four stepchildren: Nathan, Brian, Theresa and Donald Jr.; four siblings; several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Burial followed in the Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019