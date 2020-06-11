Charles "Charlie" Collins
1937 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" Collins, 82, of Campbellsville, son of the late Carson Collins and Mary Grider Collins was born on Aug. 7, 1937, in Russell County.
He died at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Lexington.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church.
He served his country honorably in the United States Navy, receiving the China Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
He was employed by Tennessee Gas Transmission Company for 30 years and retired as chief operator. He was also a heavy equipment operator during the construction of the Green River Dam, and co-owned Dynamic Athletic Center for 15 years.
His passion was flying. He received his private pilot's license in 1968, his commercial pilot's license in 1970 and in 1972 he received his multiengine and instrument rating and flight instructor certification. He gave flying lessons to a large number of people in Taylor County.
He was guitarist for a country-western group, The Pennyriles and the Good News Gospel Quartet.
He united in marriage to Geneva Sullivan on June 10, 1959, and they were married for 60 years.
Besides his wife, Geneva Collins, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son and one daughter, Mark Collins and wife, Teresa, of Seymour, Tennessee, and Jennifer Chewning and husband, David, of Campbellsville; two grandsons, Matthew Chewning, of Nicholasville, and John Patrick Chewning and fiance, RaeAnn Stafford, of Campbellsville; one sister, Juanita Helm; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, by Minister Larry "Fella" Wilson.
Burial was in W.P. Campbell Cemetery in Russell County.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Air Safety Foundation and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
June 8, 2020
Rest in peace, Charlie Collins "Senior Bear". May God forever provide you comfort. You will stay in my thoughts and prayers.
Diana Matthews
Friend
