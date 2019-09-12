Charles Edward "Chuck" Shaw, 66, of Campbellsville, was born in Franklin, Indiana, on Oct. 31, 1952, to the late Wil Edward and Dorothy Jean (Helms) Shaw.
He died on Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ching (Sayon) Shaw, of Campbellsville; four children: Charles Ray Shaw of Florida, Mark Edward Shaw of Indiana, Brad William Shaw, of Colorado and Clifford "C.J." Escobar, of Campbellsville; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and a grandson.
Funeral service was held Sept. 3, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Dickie Rogers officiating.
Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
