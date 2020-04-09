Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Charles Hedrick Jr., 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late Dr. John Charles Hedrick Sr. and Christine Jones Hedrick, was born on April 7, 1940, in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

He died at 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Louisville.

He served God for nearly sixty years as senior pastor, IMB Missionary in Nigeria and as a transitional and interim pastor. His current membership was Campbellsville Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School as long as his health permitted. He also served as an assistant to the President of Campbellsville University in Church Relations.

As a boy he traveled with his father, a Southern Baptist Minister, who conducted tent revivals and established thirteen Southern Baptist Churches in West Virginia.

He was married to Carrie Faye Stears Hedrick for forty years before God called her to her Heavenly home. He is now married to Sharon Watson Hedrick.

Besides his wife, Sharon Watson Hedrick, of Campbellsville, he is survived by two daughters and one son: Cindy Carole Butler and husband, Dwight of Campbellsville, Rebecca Ann (Becky) Treon and husband, Bruce of Owensboro and Charles Allan Hedrick and wife, Kim of Florence; fourteen grandchildren: Greg Butler of Louisville, Adrienne Gilbert and husband, Steven of Campbellsville, Christina Smith and husband, Trace of Campbellsville, Elizabeth Butler of Campbellsville, Allison French and husband, Doug of Mt. Vernon, Amanda McFerron and husband, Dewey of Brodhead, Josh Treon and wife, Alana of Louisville, John Treon of Elizabethtown, Arthur, Henry and Kaylee Hedrick of Florence, Lisa Mink of Brodhead, Dreama Roberts and husband, Jason of Mt. Vernon and Billy Brewer of Richmond; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother and two sisters: Donnie Hedrick and wife, Joan of Owenton, Mary Frances (Susie) Garrett and husband, George of Louisville and Katherine Ann (Kathy) Reuter of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dr. David Hedrick, and a brother-in-law, Terry Reuter.

A public memorial service will be planned when the pandemic is over.

Burial is in Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Gideon's International to purchase Bibles, Campbellsville University's Student Scholarship Funds, Book-Link International or other local Christian Ministries he would approve.

