Charles Herbert Tucker, 76, of Campbellsville, the son of the late Fountain and Nellie (Childers) Tucker, was born on Nov. 20, 1944, in Taylor County.

He died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Tullis) Tucker, two sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by three daughters: Mary Lisa Cheatham and husband, Mark, Tanya Reardon and husband, Johnny, and Katie Edwards and husband, Seth, all of Campbellsville; three sisters; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, a special friend, and his special friend's granddaughter.

Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, and new requirements implemented by the office of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Funeral Directors' Association of Kentucky, a private service was held with Rev. Earl West officiating.

Interment followed in Jones Chapel Cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store