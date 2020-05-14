Charles James "C.J." Bishop, 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Wathell Bishop and Edna Clark Bishop, was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Taylor County.
He died at 2:33 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church since childhood. He was also an active deacon for 27 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family and friends.
He united in marriage to Margaret Harmon Bishop on June 30, 1951, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2001.
He is survived by three daughters: Cheryl Akridge and husband, David, Kathy Whitley and husband, Roger and Bobbie McGinnis, all of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: Holly Akridge (Patty Rosser), Gretchen Lawson (Adam), Derrick Whitley (Felicia), Andrea Wood (Mark), Clint Scott (Ginny) and Casey Scott; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lois Powell and Judy Vetter, both of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Gordon Bishop, Garnett Bishop and Danny Bishop.
Graveside service will be held by Rev. Jim Durham at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon Bibles through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 14, 2020