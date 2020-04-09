Charles Kenton "Bo" Boston, 81, of Greenwood, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was born in Barren County on Feb. 13, 1939, to the late Ola and Bernice (Hood) Boston.

He is survived by three children: Sharon Teresa Boston of Greenwood, Richard Kenton Boston and wife Susan of Greenwood and James Shannon Boston and wife Joanie of Martinsville, Indiana; three siblings; a sister-in-law; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by five siblings.

In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were performed privately, per executive order.

Cremation followed, and his ashes will be laid to rest at a later date in the Boston Cemetery on Liberty-Lawson Road in Hardyville, Kentucky.