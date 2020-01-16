Rev. Charles L. Taylor, 71, was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Richard Theodore Taylor and Loraine Hill Taylor.
He died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Danville, Kentucky.
He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a minister and member of Mid Kentucky Presbytery, Presbyterian Church USA. He was ordained as a minister on Dec. 21, 1976. He served at Latta Presbyterian Church in Latta, South Carolina, Pee Dee Presbyterian Church in Dillon, South Carolina, Peterson Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina, Effingham Presbyterian Church in Effingham, South Carolina, Bethel First Presbyterian Church in Campbellsville, Patterson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Guston, Kentucky and Greensburg Presbyterian Church in Greensburg.
He had a bachelors in Psychology from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina and a Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia.
He was a member of the Rotary Club in Latta, Campbellsville and Greensburg, having previously served as club president.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Barbara Jean Taylor Gamble, Jacky Howard Taylor and Harry Truman Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Ann DuBose Taylor; his children: Rebekah Denise Taylor, Mary Frances Wise and Ashley Meredith Godsey; his grandchildren: Elizabeth Wise, Lillian Wise, Mersadiez Gebler, Gracelyn Gebler, Olivia Godsey, Wyatt Godsey and Hailey Gebler; two sons-in-law, Lucas Wise and Matthew Godsey, plus a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Danville with Rev. Caroline Kelly, Rev. Joseph Pusateri and Rev. John Odom officiating.
Burial followed in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky, with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Salvation Army or to the and can be made at the church or Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 16, 2020