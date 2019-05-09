Rev. Charles Lantas "Lanny" Whitley, 67, of Campbellsville, son of Naomi Korine Boston Whitley and the late Howard Lantas Whitley, was born Sept. 5, 1951, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 11:37 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Faith Covenant Ministries in Campbellsville.
He pastored several churches including Smith's Grove United Methodist and Warehouse Non-denominational Church in Lancaster and was the owner of a truck driving company for several years.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing golf but his true passion was preaching, teaching and sharing the word of God.
He united in marriage to Diane Robinson April 22, 2004.
Besides his wife, Diane Robinson Whitley of Campbellsville, he is survived by three daughters: Sharalyn Jenise Whitley of Campbellsville, Becky Whitley Lockhart and husband, Dana of Versailles and Melissa Whitley Hunter of Louisville; four grandchildren: Bea Lockhart, Micah Hunter, Asher Hunter and Nate Hunter; his mother, Korine Boston Whitley of Campbellsville; two brothers: Greg Whitley and wife, Gayle of Campbellsville and Todd Whitley and wife, Trisha of Mandeville, Louisiana; special friend, Casey Seaborne of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Wayne Qualls, Rev. Earl West and Bro. Robert Boston.
Burial was in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 9, 2019