Charles Raymond Bowen, 81, of Caryville, Tennessee, the son of the late William and Mary (Hoffman) Bowen, was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio.
He died on Dec. 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the North Knoxville Medical Center.
He is survived by a daughter, Christi Mapes, and her husband, Bob, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
Visitation was held at L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
At his request, cremation rites were accorded him after the visitation.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019