Charles Wilson, 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Leonard C. Wilson and Ida Bell Cox Wilson, was born on April 11, 1931, in Taylor County.

He died at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Greensburg.

He professed faith in Christ and loved to worship by playing and singing music at the nursing home and on the radio.

He served his country honorable in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was a retired heat and air conditioning employee.

He loved his family and was a good daddy and provider.

He united in marriage to Fay Burris on March 21, 1950, and she preceded him in death on July 2, 2008.

He is survived by one daughter and one son: Rita Perkins, of Campbellsville, and Doug Wilson and wife, Pam, of Danville; six grandchildren: David Benningfield and wife, Tina, Ashley Wooley and husband, Richard and Mistie Lee and husband, Joseph, all of Campbellsville, as well as Bryan Hylton, of Danville, Lucy Maddox and husband, Terry, of Shepherdsville and Shirley Yates and husband, Ricky of Greensburg; twenty great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister, Larry Wilson and wife, Bonnie, and Louise Harris, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Ann Wilson, in infancy; a granddaughter, Robbin Perkins; a son-in-law, Robert Perkins, on April 19, 2007, and two brothers, Randall Wilson and Paul Wilson.

A private graveside service was conducted at Brookside Cemetery.

