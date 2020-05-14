Charlie Allen Henderson, 57, of Campbellsville, the son of Frances (Camp) Henderson, of Campbellsville, and the late Wilbur Allen Henderson, was born on Sept. 15, 1962, in Taylor County.

He died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Campbellsville, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Henderson; his mother, Frances Henderson; a daughter, Rechille McNear, and husband, Frankie, of Elk Horn; three sons: Waylon Beckley, of Arizona, Mark Henderson and companion, Doris Dobson and Charles Henderson II, all of Campbellsville; two brothers and two sisters; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two special friends and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by a sister.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.