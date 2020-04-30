Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte S. O'Banion, 75, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late William H. "Bill" Sheeley and Minnie Ruth Risinger Sheeley, was born on July 29, 1944, in Jefferson County.

She died at 6:16 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith.

She graduated from Fairdale High School in Louisville in 1962 and attended the University of Kentucky and studied her passion of Horticulture. She was the 1962 national secretary of the National Junior Vegetable Growers Association which later became NJHA. She and her husband David started their career in 1965 and worked side-by-side for over 50 years. They first had an H&R Block franchise in Cynthiana and then Harrodsburg. During this time, she also owned B&K Fabrics in Cynthiana. They left H&R Block in 1976 to start the family business of O'Banion Tax Service and Accounting. She and David also owned and operated O'Banion Farms, raising purebred swine, beef cattle and crops.

She fiercely loved and supported her children, grandchildren and the countless 4-H, FFA, band and any youth kids that she "adopted," mentored and cheered on. She never met an animal she didn't love, and was an avid horticulturalist. She loved her family dearly and gave her all at everything she did and will be missed by so many family and friends.

She united in marriage to the love of her life, David O'Banion, on Aug. 15, 1964.

Besides her husband, David O'Banion, of Campbellsville, she is survived by three daughters: Kim O'Banion and Becky Briggs and husband, Ken, of Campbellsville, as well as Jennifer Carrender and husband, Daniel, of Mooresville, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Korri Briggs, Jace Briggs, Daniel Carrender, Ben Carrender and Gabe Carrender; two step-grandchildren, Marti Watson and Charlie Briggs; one sister and one brother, Sherry Craycraft and husband, Steve, of Cynthiana, and Jerry Sheeley, of Louisville; special caregiver, Pat Davis; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

