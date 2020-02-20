Christine Barnett Pedigo, 91, daughter of the late James Samuel Barnett and Eliza Jane Williams Barnett, was born on May 29, 1928, in Taylor County.
She died at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church.
She and her husband were the former owners and operators of Pedigo TV in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
She loved to go fishing and spend time with her nieces and nephews.
She united in marriage to Harold C. Pedigo on July 14, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2005.
She is survived by one sister, Pauline Wright, of Fairdale, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law: Inez Pedigo Hinson, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Helen Barnett, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters: Henry Barnett, Ernest Barnett, Earl Barnett, Baskel Barnett, Dennis Barnett, Edward "Bear"' Barnett, Minnie Ethel Rainwater, Pina Lee Carroll and Orbazine Spear Faulkner.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Earl West.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020