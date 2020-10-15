Christine Blankenship Rogers, 91, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Owen Blankenship and Anabelle Arvin Blankenship, was born July 7, 1929, in Taylor County.

She died at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Millers Chapel United Methodist Church.

Christine was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville and had also worked several years at Roger's Foodland.

She united in marriage to Clay M. Rogers on April 9, 1955.

Besides her husband, Clay M. Rogers, of Campbellsville, she is survived by a daughter, Pam Rogers of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Christine was also preceded in death by two brothers and seven sisters: Eugene Blankenship, J. C. Blankenship, Geneva Brown, Beulah Bright, Lois Burris, Nan Wettrick, Thelma Marlow, Vera Williams and Ruby Blankenship.

Her funeral service was held on Oct. 10 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Richard Lowe and Rev. John Loper.

Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

