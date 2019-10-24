Clemmie Cox Jr., 75, of Campbellsville, was born on Oct. 25, 1943, the son of the late Ethil (Bland) and Clemmie Cox Sr.

He died on Oct. 13, 2019, in Lexington at the Baptist Health Center.

He is survived by his wife: Ivana (Followell) Cox of Campbellsville; two children: Dr. C. Todd and Kristin Cox of Newnan, Georgia, and Dr. Alison Cox of Georgetown, Kentucky; one sister; two grandchildren; brothers-in-law and a Funeral service was held Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Woodlawn Christian Church, 831 W Main St, Campbellsville, with Bro. Fella Wilson officiating.

Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with full military honors being accorded him by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.