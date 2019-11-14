Clifford Larry Carnes, 66, of Campbellsville, was born June 15, 1953, to the late Clifford and Betty (Bryant) Carnes.

He died on Oct. 30, 2019, in Louisville at Norton Hospital.

He is survived by his beloved wife: Mamie (Kidwell) Carnes, of Greensburg; two sons: Darin Carnes and Nick Carnes; two stepdaughters: Beverly Creason Wright and Ashley Creason; three siblings; a stepbrother; two step-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Vernice Carnes, and three siblings.

Funeral service was held Nov. 3, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. John Stilts officiating.

Burial followed in the Bearwallow Cemetery in Adair County.