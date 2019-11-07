Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Akridge, 75, of Campbellsville, son of the late Marvin Akridge and Marie Peterson Akridge, was born April 2, 1944, in Green County.

He died at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, in Louisville.

He was a man of God, serving as a deacon and church moderator in the Baptist faith for many years. He loved his church family and working in the Lord and attended Point Pleasant Lighthouse Baptist Church.

He was a lifelong farmer, loved the Lord and never forgot to tell his wife and children "I love you" each and every day. He cherished his wife, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. It can be said that "Grandpa has ears that truly listen, arms that always hold, love that's never ending and a heart that's made of gold." He was a generous man to anyone in need and would have given you his shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. He gave everyone the same respect as the next and will be missed by all his neighbors and friends alike.

He united in marriage to Dwalla Rash on Feb. 8, 1964, who survives, and they celebrated 56 years together.

Besides his wife, Dwalla Akridge, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one daughter and one son: Cynthia Akin and husband, Todd, and Lee Akridge and wife, Suzette, of Campbellsville; three grandchildren: Samantha Akridge, Nick Pendleton and wife, Bailee, of Campbellsville as well as Brittany Wells and husband, Logan, of Louisville; a step-grandchild, Carlotta Dunlap, and husband, Chuck, of Greensburg; a great-granddaughter, Leighton Wells, of Louisville; two sisters and one brother: Lottie Newcomb and Leslie Akridge of Campbellsville as well as Mary Powers of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Linda Akridge, of Cloverport as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Damon Akridge.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Nov. 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Collison Jr. and Bro. Don Gowin.

Burial followed in Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.

