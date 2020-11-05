Commie Edith Underwood Caulk, 79, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Bennie Underwood and Elsie A. Underwood, was born on April 5, 1941, in Taylor County.

She died at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to James Scott and he preceded her in death in 1967. She later united in marriage to Bobby Caulk, of Campbellsville, in 1969, who survives.

Besides her husband, she is survived by one son and two daughters: Robbie Brian Caulk, Becky Wood and husband, Bobby, of Campbellsville and Tracy Caulk and special friend, Vickie Stewart, of Louisville; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Scott, as well as three brothers and three sisters.

Her funeral service was held on Nov. 1 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bros. Twyman Davis and Jeff Edwards.

Burial followed in Poplar Grove Methodist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store