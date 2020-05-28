Connie Marie Kearney
Connie Marie Kearney, 60, daughter of the late George Ernest and Rachel Marie (Bragg) Brown, was born in Taylor County on May 6, 1960.
She died on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Louisville.
She is survived by two children, Jordan Kearney and wife, Jade, of Colorado, and Danielle Keareny, of Campbellsville; six siblings; three grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service was held at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Todd Davis officiating.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
