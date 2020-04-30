Coy Dean Colvin, 77, of Campbellsville, son of the late Richard Henry Colvin and Rosie Lee Calhoun Colvin was born on March 25, 1943, in Marion County.
He died at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pitman Valley Baptist Church.
He was a former employee of Gabehart Feed Mill and a farmer.
He was a beloved brother and uncle and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by two brothers, Bennie Ray Colvin, of Finley, and Clarence Colvin and wife, Linda, of Campbellsville, as well as four sisters: Barbara Jean Davis and Joyce Jeffries, of Campbellsville, Ramona Shively and husband, Shelby, of Lebanon and Susan Jacobs, of Danville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers: Mary Elizabeth Colvin, Richard Melvin Colvin, Earl Buford Colvin and James Robert Colvin, and a nephew, James Lucas Orberson.
His funeral service was held privately at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020