Curtis Bond, 78, of Campbellsville, son of the late Harvey Bond and Myrtle Jennings Bond, was born July 25, 1941, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky.
He died at 12:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ, loved the Lord and his family and was a member of Elk Horn Baptist Church.
He was a retired employee of Mosler Safe Company and loved "cracking safes."
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and storytelling.
He united in marriage to Velma Allen on June 2, 1962.
Besides his wife, Velma Allen Bond, he is survived by two daughters: Debbie Jones and husband, Jimmy, and Gina Byrd and husband, Donnie Wayne; one granddaughter, Sara Gilpin Mardis and husband, Justin; one step-granddaughter, Ginny Lynn Byrd; one great-granddaughter, Addi Grace Mardis, all of Campbellsville; one brother, Victor Bond and wife, Millie, of Mt. Vernon as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Curtis was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters: Thurman Bond, Robert Bond, Isabelle Marler, Deloris Weaver and Loretta Winkler.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Elk Horn Baptist Church in Campbellsville by Dr. Brian Rafferty, Rev. Eddie Finn, Bro. Joey Hicks and Rev. Haywood Riner.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River or the Elk Horn Baptist Church Building Fund and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.
