Dallas Dean "Buck" Gumm (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-5151
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dallas Dean "Buck" Gumm, 82, of Campbellsville, was born on Nov. 10, 1937, to the late Alfred and Mattie (Seaborne) Gumm.
He died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
He is survived by two children, Jimmy Gumm and wife, Donna, of Louisville, and Elizabeth Gumm, of Campbellsville; five siblings; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, a nephew and two great-nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home at 1765 New Columbia Rd. in Campbellsville with Bro. Paul Dicken officiating.
Burial will follow in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.