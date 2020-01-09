Dallas Dean "Buck" Gumm, 82, of Campbellsville, was born on Nov. 10, 1937, to the late Alfred and Mattie (Seaborne) Gumm.

He died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

He is survived by two children, Jimmy Gumm and wife, Donna, of Louisville, and Elizabeth Gumm, of Campbellsville; five siblings; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, a nephew and two great-nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home at 1765 New Columbia Rd. in Campbellsville with Bro. Paul Dicken officiating.

Burial will follow in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.