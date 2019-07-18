Daniel B. Scott, 60, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was born in Campbellsville to Wayne Scott and the late Kara Faye Chaudoin Bell.
He died on July 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a member of the Summerville Baptist Church and was a welder at Metalsa Corporation in Elizabethtown.
Besides his father, he is survived by two children: Miranda Wiggins and husband Lane of Alberta, Canada, and Michael Scott of Campbellsville; three grandchildren: Ashleigh and Trenton Wiggins of Alberta, Canada and Lucas Scott of Campbellsville; four sisters: Angela Scott of Greensburg, Beverly DeSpain and husband Phillip, Tracy Dotson and husband Steven as well as Michelle Kosid, all of Campbellsville; a brother, Stacy Bell, of Greensburg; a special friend, Kennetta Daynes, of Elizabethtown and several other friends and relatives.
Funeral service was held July 13, 2019, at the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg, followed by cremation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the or Gideon Bibles.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 18, 2019