Dannie Berry Cox, 64, was born in Taylor County on March 11, 1955, to the late Berry and Mary Christine (Bottoms) Cox.
He died on Sept. 6, 2019, in Elk Horn at his home.
He is survived by a brother and three sisters, all of Elk Horn, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.
Funeral service was held Sept. 8, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Larry Loy.
Burial followed in the Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 12, 2019