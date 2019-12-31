Danny Ray Forbis, 69, of Louisville, formerly of Campbellsville, was born Sept. 9, 1950 in Hart County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ralph Forbis and Jantia Phillips Forbis.

He died at 9:28 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, in Louisville.

He united in marriage to Linda Bell on Nov. 14, 1998.

Besides his wife, Linda Forbis, of Louisville, he is survived by two sons and one daughter: Scott Forbis, of Finley, Kentucky, Tammy Hunt and husband, Jeff, of Campbellsville and Daniel Forbis, also of Campbellsville; six grandchildren; two brothers and his mothers-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Tupman and Bob Irvine.

Burial followed in the A.B. Turner Cemetery in Chance, Kentucky.