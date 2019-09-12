Darrel Wayne Morrison, 56, son of Ruth Ann (Milby) Vittitow and the late Russell E. Morrison, Jr., was born May 6, 1963, in Green County.
He died in Scottsville, Kentucky.
He is survived by three sons: Chris Morrison, Dylan Morrison and Jay Morrison, all of Campbellsville; his mother: Ruth Ann Vittitow, of Louisville; a sister; two brothers; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother.
His request of no public visitation or funeral was honored.
Interment was in the Greensburg Cemetery.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville was in charge of arrangements.
