David Alan Stamp, 56, of Campbellsville, was born Sept. 30, 1963, in Marion County to Preston D. and the late Betty Lou (Clark) Stamp.
He died Nov. 3, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
Besides his father, he is survived by four siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Besides his mother, he was also preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral service was held Nov. 7, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Sis. Anna Overstreet officiating.
Burial followed in the Merrimac Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
