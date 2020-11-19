Dr. David G. Simmons, 87, of Campbellsville died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Green County on Aug. 18, 1933, to the late Austin and Reba (Hill) Simmons. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended The Rock Church in Campbellsville.

He was a graduate of Green County High School and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, and had attained the rank of Captain in the United States Air Force.

His generous heart will be dearly missed by those who knew him best.

He leaves to mourn his passing: his wife: Catina (Rooker) Simmons; his children: Sherrie Pate and husband Derrel, Lisa Brown and husband Eddie, Cindy Springer and husband Kenneth, LeeAnne Simmons-Hernandez and husband Mark, and Karol Joyce Simmons, Riley Grace Simmons, Zakhi "Ki" Elijah Simmons and Zakari "Kari" Simmons; his step-children: Corey Tyler Caldwell, Hannah Elizabeth Faith Frazier; grandchildren: David Pate and wife MeLisa, Melissa Smith and husband Casey, Rebecca Hood and husband Austin, Michael Stokes and companion Taylor Cauthon, Clint Brown, Ashley Springer, Lindsey LeBlanc and husband Jake, Elizabeth Springer and companion Eric Clinebell, Evan Simmons; a step-grandchild, Greyson Trey Frazier; great-grandchildren: Olivia Pate, Eli Pate, Aubrey Smith, Ben Smith, and Preston Smith, Dax Stokes, Charlee LeBlanc, and Harper LeBlanc; father-in-law, Lindsey Thompson, and wife, Linda; mother-in-law, Linda Rooker; a close friend: Jarvis Agee and a host of other family members and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter: Britany Brockman.

His funeral service was held on Nov. 13 in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Newton officiating and full military honors from the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

A private burial followed in Mount Washington Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store