David Keith Dunn, 54, of Campbellsville, was born on March 19, 1965, in Lebanon.
He died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was a former forklift driver at American Wood Fibers.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Dunn, and a sister, Mary Ann Shockency.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Ann Dunn, of Campbellsville; his mother, Elizabeth Ann King, of Lebanon; two sons, William Davis Dunn and Tristan Lance Harvey, both of Campbellsville; six brothers: Donald Dunn, Phillip Dunn, John King, Scott Dunn, Bradley Mattingly and William "Chuck" Dunn, all of Lebanon, and six sisters: Claudia Dunn, Emma Dunn and Jennifer Dunn, all of Lebanon, as well as Lucille Newton, Delores Smith and Deborah Johnson, all of Louisville.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2020, at Bosley Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiating.
Interment followed in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ronnie Beckley, Trevor Netherland, Juan Garcia, Scotty Dye, David Porter and Joe Gribbins.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020