David Kent Perry, 76, son of the late Charles and Emma (Bud) Perry, was born Sunday, April 11, 1943, in Peoria, Illinois.
He died on June 10, 2019, in Campbellsville at his home.
He is survived by two daughters: Dr. Cassandra Stephens of Campbellsville and Joanna Morong of Frankfort.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. CT in the chapel of the Swan Lake Memory Gardens, 4601 West War Memorial Drive, Peoria, Illinois, with burial to follow.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville is in charge of arrangements.
