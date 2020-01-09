David L. Henderson Sr., 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Lloyd Ellis Henderson and Mary Louise VanCleave Henderson, was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Taylor County.
He died at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, song leader and Sunday School Teacher.
He was a former employee of Carnation Milk Company and McMahan Cherry Furniture until their closing, as well as a farmer.
He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and the Edward O'Banion post No. 82. He served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He united in marriage to Shirley Bell on Dec. 27, 1954, and they enjoyed sixty-five years together.
Besides his wife, Shirley Henderson, he is survived by his son, David Henderson Jr., of Campbellsville; his grandson, Gabe Henderson, of Shelbyville; one brother, Lloyd Henderson Jr. and wife, Charlotte, of Elizabethtown; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Henderson and Carolyn Bell, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, William A. "Bill" Henderson, on May 30, 2009.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Paul J. Dicken.
Burial followed in the Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020