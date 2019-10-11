David Lee Hogan

Guest Book
  • "Mr Hogan was a great principal and great person"
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for all of the family"
    - Carl and Margaret Montgomery
  • "So sorry to hear this. Mr. Hogan was my math teacher at St..."
    - Pauline Thompson Settles
  • "Mrs. Hogan, I'm so sorry to hear this! I will be thinking..."
    - Jenny (Murphy) Williams
  • "Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. He was a..."
    - Deanna Mattingly Bardin
Service Information
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-2197
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Lee Hogan, 67, of Bradfordsville, died on Oct. 7, 2019. 
He graduated from Campbellsville College (now Campbellsville University) with a math degree, then attended WKU for a Masters and Rank I in Education.
He served as a math teacher with Marion County Schools at St. Charles and Marion County High before becoming principal at Lebanon Middle School for 17 years.
He was a lifelong member of the Bradfordsville Methodist Church and also served as board member of the Old Liberty Cemetery.
He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, and farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Clarice Hogan.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jayne Eubank Hogan; four sisters: Diane (Jimmy) Evans, Betsy Hogan, Kimberly Hogan and Mary Ruth (Anthony) Hogan; one nephew, Jamie Evans, and three nieces: Kelli, Deidra and Allie Evans.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Alvin Wren Officiating.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the .
Pallbearers are Bobby Rodgers, William Scott, Jamie Evans, Jimmie Evans, Harlan Barnett and Ronnie Kirkland.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.