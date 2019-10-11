David Lee Hogan, 67, of Bradfordsville, died on Oct. 7, 2019.
He graduated from Campbellsville College (now Campbellsville University) with a math degree, then attended WKU for a Masters and Rank I in Education.
He served as a math teacher with Marion County Schools at St. Charles and Marion County High before becoming principal at Lebanon Middle School for 17 years.
He was a lifelong member of the Bradfordsville Methodist Church and also served as board member of the Old Liberty Cemetery.
He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, and farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Clarice Hogan.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jayne Eubank Hogan; four sisters: Diane (Jimmy) Evans, Betsy Hogan, Kimberly Hogan and Mary Ruth (Anthony) Hogan; one nephew, Jamie Evans, and three nieces: Kelli, Deidra and Allie Evans.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Alvin Wren Officiating.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the .
Pallbearers are Bobby Rodgers, William Scott, Jamie Evans, Jimmie Evans, Harlan Barnett and Ronnie Kirkland.
