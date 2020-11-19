1/1
David T. Walker
David T. Walker, 84, from Pleasant View, Tennessee, lived his life to the fullest.
He enjoyed every beautiful day working on his land with his dog, Rosie. When he wasn't working on his land he was visiting with friends and watching the University of Kentucky play. He ran Dave's Amoco for many years and made many wonderful and lasting friendships along the way.
He died peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020, at North Crest Hospital in Springfield, Tennessee.
He is survived by his son, David Scott Walker (Yamile), of Scottsville; daughter, Robin Huddleston (Tony), of Florence; five grandchildren: Chase, Sarah Grace, Thorny, Ana and Alex; his dog, Rosie, and many special friends.
There will be a celebration of life service held in Ashland City, Tennessee, and a graveside service in Sturgis at a later date.
Those who knew him are encouraged to visit the tribute wall at tennesseecremation.com and leave a memory with the family.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
