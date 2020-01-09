David Wayne Gaddie, 72, of Campbellsville, son of Wilma Gaddie and the late Rev. George Ray Gaddie and Shirley Behymer Gaddie, was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Marion County, Kentucky.
He died at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Louisville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of the Salem Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and treasurer. He was also treasurer of the Taylor County Baptist Association.
He was a retired school teacher of Green County High School and was treasurer of the Green County Retired Teachers Association and the Central Kentucky Art Series.
He was involved in elections in Taylor County for over 40 years, being instrumental in our election process by helping set the machines before elections and serving as our election technician on election day. He also has indexing programs in the record rooms of not just Taylor County, but other clerk's offices in central Kentucky.
He is survived by his mother, Wilma Gaddie, of Campbellsville; one brother and two sisters: Ray Gaddie, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Jane Wheatley, of Campbellsville and Rebecca Ford and husband, Van, of Ft. Myers, Florida; one niece and three nephews: Ben Ford and wife, Jordan, of Campbellsville, Jaclyn Dabney and husband, Neil, of Mannsville, Stephen Ford, of Campbellsville and Landon Dickens and wife, Kenzie, of Lexington; one great-niece; nine great-nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on Dec. 31, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Michael Goodwin and Rev. Bob Langlois.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Salem Baptist Church Building Fund or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020