David Yeagley, 52, of Campbellsville, son of John David Yeagley and the late Jane Williams Yeagley was born Oct. 7, 1966, in Elwood, Indiana. He died at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Shirley Leigh December 15, 1995.
Besides his wife, Shirley Yeagley of Campbellsville, he is survived by one daughter, Amber Doud, and husband, Matthew of Elwood, Indiana; two step-children: Missy Hicks and husband, Adam and Geoff Underwood of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; his father, John David Yeagley of Elwood, Indiana; one sister; nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his mother Jane Yeagley, he was preceded in death by one brother in infancy, Ronald Yeagley and his father and mother-in-law.
Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. David Hicks.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019