Daymon A. Sallee, 79, was born on May 11, 1940, son of the late William Authur and Mary Anna (Murell) Sallee.

He died on Sept. 28, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.

He is survived by two daughters: Melissa Dayle (Joseph) Guerrieri, of Louisville, and Genesia Sallee (Timmy) Hodgens, of Campbellsville; two step-children: Tammie (Ronnie) Creason and Randy Cox and companion Justin Grant, all of Campbellsville; one sister; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue (Sidebottom) Sallee, one son, Christopher Sallee and seven siblings.

Funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Logan "Danny" Sallee officiating.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.