Deborah L. Bailey, 65, of Dequincy, Louisiana, died on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born on April 3, 1955, to Wilson Richard and Lois Bottoms, and raised by an adoptive mother, Essie Lou Miller.
She enjoyed being outdoors, reading, playing ball and, most importantly, loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Reginald Bailey; children, Lee and Adam Corbello, Shelley, Reggie Jr. and Raymond Bailey; a sister, Becky Corona; a cousin, Flo Johnston and two granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hixson Snider Funeral Home of Dequincy with Alvin Bailey officiating.
Interment was at Hyatt Cemetery.
The family invites those who knew her to sign the digital register book at hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 14, 2020