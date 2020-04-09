Deena Deann Richerson, 57, of Campbellsville, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born in Weston, West Virginia, to George Copeland and Margaret Ann (Jones) LaPradd on Oct. 19, 1962.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Richerson, of Campbellsville; one daughter, Summer Marie Richerson and fiancé Josh Burton of Campbellsville; three sisters; one brother; a brother-in-law; two special friends; a rescue team member; her furbabies and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a sister.
Burial was in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020