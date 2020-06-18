Della Ann Smith, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Clement Whitlock and Bessie Wise Whitlock, was born on Jan. 3, 1938, in Taylor County.

She died at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church where she was organist for some 50 years.

She was a former secretary for the principal at Taylor County High School and co-owner of Whitlock Insurance Agency.

Music was an important part of her life; as well as playing the organ she also sang with the Gospelaires. She enjoyed fishing and playing shuffleboard during her retirement years in Florida. Her entire life she was devoted to the church and her family. Gardening and helping tend to the farm with her husband was where she counted her blessings. She felt great pride and joy while sharing in the lives and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

She united in marriage to Earl Byron Smith on June 17, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2014.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, Byron "Binky" Smith and wife, Rhonda, of Campbellsville, and Jenny Smith and husband, Dr. Scott Smith, of Pikeville; eight grandchildren: Logan Smith and wife, Cole, and Seth Earl Byron Smith, of Campbellsville, Loren Mattingly and husband, David, of Lebanon, Dr. Evan Cox, of Franklin, Tennessee, Emily Ann VinZant and husband, Whitney, of Kansas City, Missouri, Raina Simpson and husband, Dustin, of Somerset, Hunter Smith, of Pikeville and Max Smith, of Ithaca, New York; 10 great-grandchildren: Oaks Mattingly, Oliver Mattingly, August Mattingly, Deacon Simpson, Judah Simpson, Titus Simpson, Ada James Smith, Barrett Smith, Katherine Ann VinZant and Evelyn Rose VinZant; two nieces, Andrea Spell, of Paris, and Melinda Jackson, of Indianapolis, Indiana; several other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Ann Logan Smith and a sister, Linda Spell.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 14, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jason Keltner and Rev. Matt Crook.

Burial followed in Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may me made to Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery or their church building fund and may be made through the funeral home.

