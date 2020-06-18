Della Ann Smith
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Ann Smith, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Clement Whitlock and Bessie Wise Whitlock, was born on Jan. 3, 1938, in Taylor County.
She died at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church where she was organist for some 50 years.
She was a former secretary for the principal at Taylor County High School and co-owner of Whitlock Insurance Agency.
Music was an important part of her life; as well as playing the organ she also sang with the Gospelaires. She enjoyed fishing and playing shuffleboard during her retirement years in Florida. Her entire life she was devoted to the church and her family. Gardening and helping tend to the farm with her husband was where she counted her blessings. She felt great pride and joy while sharing in the lives and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
She united in marriage to Earl Byron Smith on June 17, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2014.
She is survived by one son and one daughter, Byron "Binky" Smith and wife, Rhonda, of Campbellsville, and Jenny Smith and husband, Dr. Scott Smith, of Pikeville; eight grandchildren: Logan Smith and wife, Cole, and Seth Earl Byron Smith, of Campbellsville, Loren Mattingly and husband, David, of Lebanon, Dr. Evan Cox, of Franklin, Tennessee, Emily Ann VinZant and husband, Whitney, of Kansas City, Missouri, Raina Simpson and husband, Dustin, of Somerset, Hunter Smith, of Pikeville and Max Smith, of Ithaca, New York; 10 great-grandchildren: Oaks Mattingly, Oliver Mattingly, August Mattingly, Deacon Simpson, Judah Simpson, Titus Simpson, Ada James Smith, Barrett Smith, Katherine Ann VinZant and Evelyn Rose VinZant; two nieces, Andrea Spell, of Paris, and Melinda Jackson, of Indianapolis, Indiana; several other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Ann Logan Smith and a sister, Linda Spell.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 14, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jason Keltner and Rev. Matt Crook.
Burial followed in Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may me made to Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery or their church building fund and may be made through the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 15, 2020
Sorry to hear of Della Ann's passing. I have many happy memories of her playing the organ at Palestine, including for my wedding. I'm sure she played for many, many others as well. I know you grieve in her passing, but know to rejoice in her eternity with God.
Stuart Burris
Friend
June 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We are Matt Crook parents. We meet E.B. and Delia when Matt lead music at their church. We thought very highly of them and thankful for taking care of our Matt. I know she will be truly missed. Your family is in our prayers.
Freddy and Connie Crook
Friend
June 12, 2020
I am so sad to here of Della passing through the veil, but I am happy she is with E.B now and other family members. They are so sweet . Happy my husband and I got to meet them. My husband Danny and I enjoyed caring for there bees and enjoyed our visits. My heart mourns for the loss of your mother, Binky and Jenny. You truly have been blessed. Much love and prayers for the days ahead. May our Savior Jesus Christ give you love strength and peace to endure. Love you Jenny. Love Shelby Rakes Clark
shelby clark
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved