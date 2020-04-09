Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Lee "Denny" Hayes, 72, of Campbellsville, son of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Adams) Hayes, was born in Marion County on Oct. 30, 1947.

He died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Diane (Flinchum) Hayes; four children: Tammy Hayes and companion Brian Benningfield of Campbellsville, Steve Hayes and wife Jill of Lebanon, Tim Hayes of Campbellsville, and Sandy Smothers and husband Mark of Campbellsville; two stepchildren: Beth Hunt and Jeff Hunt and wife Tammy, all of Campbellsville; two brothers; 13 grandchildren; one step-grandchild seven great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dalton Levi Hayes, and a brother.

In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were performed privately, per executive order.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close