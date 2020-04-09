Dennis Lee "Denny" Hayes, 72, of Campbellsville, son of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Adams) Hayes, was born in Marion County on Oct. 30, 1947.

He died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Diane (Flinchum) Hayes; four children: Tammy Hayes and companion Brian Benningfield of Campbellsville, Steve Hayes and wife Jill of Lebanon, Tim Hayes of Campbellsville, and Sandy Smothers and husband Mark of Campbellsville; two stepchildren: Beth Hunt and Jeff Hunt and wife Tammy, all of Campbellsville; two brothers; 13 grandchildren; one step-grandchild seven great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dalton Levi Hayes, and a brother.

In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were performed privately, per executive order.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.