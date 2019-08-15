Dennis Michael Gribbins, 69, of Campbellsville, was born to the late Gilbert and Edna (Walls) Gribbins on Sept. 27, 1949.
He died on July 31, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.
He is survived by a son, Michael Todd Gribbins, of Lancaster; a grandson; a close friend and former spouse: Bernice Obradovich, of Lancaster and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters.
Funeral service was held Aug. 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, located at 6980 Danville Road in Nicholasville, Kentucky, by Bro. Gary Noe.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019