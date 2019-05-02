Diane Lobb Brown, 63, of Greensburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019.
She is survived by her husband: James L. Brown of Greensburg; a daughter: Angie Brown of Campbellsville and her fiancé, Jimmy Hunt of Campbellsville; and special friend: MaDeanna Blankenship of Campbellsville.
Services for Diane Lobb Brown were conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home. Burial was in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Gifts may be made to the Gideon Bible Fund or .
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 2, 2019