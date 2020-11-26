1/1
Dixie Wise
1932 - 2020
Dixie Wise, 88, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Clarence Yates and Lillie Graham Yates, was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Marion County.
She died at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church.
She was a retired instructor of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville after 38 years of service.
She united in marriage to Charles Junior Wise on Oct. 2, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2002.
She was a very kind, patient and compassionate person, always willing to help anyone in need with a smile on her face. She loved her flowers and mowing her lawn and was a very respected and trustworthy friend, having served in the capacity of power of attorney for 10 people. She selflessly loved and protected her family and made sure their every need was met.
She is survived by three grandchildren: Tammy Hunt and husband, Jeff, and Brittany Cross and husband, Matt, of Campbellsville, and Scott Forbis, of Finley; four great-grandchildren: Christian Forbis, Taylor Hunt, Braylie Rucker and Kaylin Forbis; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kaye Cox, on Dec. 16, 2000; a son, Jerry Wayne Wise, on Oct. 2, 2009; a great-grandson, Blake Whitlow, and four brothers and one sister: Walter Yates, Arvil Yates, Eddie Yates, Clarence Yates and Catherine England.
Her funeral service was held on Nov. 20 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Steve Skaggs.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made through the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Memories & Condolences

November 19, 2020
My Mom, Iva Nell Sidebottom, thought very highly of Dixie and she was a great friend to my Mom. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time of loss.
Vicki Schlenk
Friend
November 19, 2020
One of the sweetest ladies one could ever work for or know. She was one of a kind. She will b missed on this ole earth. Mary Ann Brown
Mary Ann Brown
Coworker
November 19, 2020
She will be missed She was a special lady and friend. Her and Charlie were wonderful neighbors.
Debie McMahan
Friend
November 19, 2020
Dixie will be missed. She was a very determined, sweet lady who faced many hardships in her life, but always had compassion for others. Condolences to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Judy S Benningfield
Family
November 19, 2020
November, 2014
Carol Poff
Friend
November 19, 2020
November, 2014
Carol Poff
Friend
November 19, 2020
Prayers for her family and friends. May good memories give them comfort. Dixie was a special Christian lady with a beautiful smile and great personality. A very graceful lady. She genuinely cared for every one she met and she was always willing to serve or help out in any capacity as needed. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carol Poff
Friend
