Dixie Wise, 88, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Clarence Yates and Lillie Graham Yates, was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Marion County.

She died at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church.

She was a retired instructor of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville after 38 years of service.

She united in marriage to Charles Junior Wise on Oct. 2, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2002.

She was a very kind, patient and compassionate person, always willing to help anyone in need with a smile on her face. She loved her flowers and mowing her lawn and was a very respected and trustworthy friend, having served in the capacity of power of attorney for 10 people. She selflessly loved and protected her family and made sure their every need was met.

She is survived by three grandchildren: Tammy Hunt and husband, Jeff, and Brittany Cross and husband, Matt, of Campbellsville, and Scott Forbis, of Finley; four great-grandchildren: Christian Forbis, Taylor Hunt, Braylie Rucker and Kaylin Forbis; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kaye Cox, on Dec. 16, 2000; a son, Jerry Wayne Wise, on Oct. 2, 2009; a great-grandson, Blake Whitlow, and four brothers and one sister: Walter Yates, Arvil Yates, Eddie Yates, Clarence Yates and Catherine England.

Her funeral service was held on Nov. 20 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Steve Skaggs.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made through the funeral home.

