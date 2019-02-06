Don B. Gabehart of Campbellsville, son of the late George W. Gabehart and Lissie Smallwood Gabehart, was born May 12, 1930, in Casey County. He died at 11:07 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Campbellsville at age 88.

He united in marriage to Norma Sue Herron on May 8, 1965, and she preceded him in death Nov. 26, 2017.

Don is survived by two daughters: Vickie Brock and husband, Eddie of Campbellsville and Melissa Neary and husband, David of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law, one sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral service was Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Raymond Atwood.

Burial was in Merrimac Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

